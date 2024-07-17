Halsey Sparks Engagement Rumors With Avan Jogia Wearing Diamond Ring

Image Credit: Getty Images

Congratulations may be in order for Halsey and Avan Jogia.

The singer who uses she/they pronouns and their actor boyfriend put it all on display in New York City on Saturday flashing a gorgeous ring on that finger. The ring looked to be gold banded with a gorgeous green gem in the center surrounded by smaller diamonds.

Halsey and Avan Jogia are now apparently engaged! 💖💍 pic.twitter.com/zWh1rHglwD — Halsey Room (@TheHalseyRoom) July 16, 2024

The possible engagement news surfaced a few weeks after an anonymous tipster sent a blind item to Deuxmoi, which seemed to hint at a possible engagement between the couple.

The ‘Without Me’ singer, 29, had reportedly been dating the Victorious alum, 32, for less than a year. They first sparked romance rumors in June 2023 when they were spotted on a trip to Spain. Later in September, the pair was seen together once again while holding hands on a date in Los Angeles.

In the following month, Halsey attended the Luis De Javier fashion show, where she held hands with Jogia. They sported matching outfits for Halloween and posted the photos on Instagram with a caption that referenced one of her tracks ‘The Lightouse’, reading: “Here is a lighthouse in the middle of the deep.”

Since then, the pair was seen together quite a few times, making their first red carpet debut, promoting Halsey’s beauty brand, Earth’s Angel, and attending the 2024 Gold Gala together.

Prior to Jogia, Halsey had been in a long-term relationship with Alev Aydin, 41. Aydin and Halsey began dating in 2018 and parted ways in April 2023. They share a son, born in July 2021, whom they co-parent after their breakup.

The “health challenges” the tipster also mentioned refer to Halsey’s announcement last month that in 2022, she was “diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.”

On June 4, Halsey released her new song, ‘The End,’ after uploading a carousel of video clips and photos that captured her health battles over the past years.

“Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life. After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors,” she revealed to fans. “After 2 years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to. I can’t wait to get back where I belong: With you all 🤍 Singing and screaming my heart out.”