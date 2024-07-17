Ant Anstead Spends Time With His & Christina Haack’s Son Hudson Amid Her 3rd Divorce

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ant Anstead is prioritizing family, as shown in a recent Instagram post. On July 4, the 45-year-old snapped a photo of him and his son, Hudson and captioned it, “Fun times with Fam back in Blighty!!! Hudzo selfie mode. Till the next time x.” Ant shares his 4-year-old with ex-wife Christina Haack, who is currently going through a divorce with her estranged husband, Joshua Hall.

Ant and Christina’s romance began in 2017. They tied the knot in December 2018 and welcomed Hudson in 2019. However, their marriage didn’t last, and they ultimately divorced in 2021. Despite their split, Anstead and Haack have amicably co-parented their son. After the former spouses separated, they moved on with new partners — Ant has been dating actress Reneé Zellweger since 2021, and Christina tied the knot with Joshua, 44, later that year.

As for Christina and Joshua, the now-estranged spouses both filed for divorce from each other earlier this week. However, their respective court filings differentiated in terms of financial requests and their official date of separation.

Joshua noted in his divorce paperwork that their date of separation was July 8, whereas Christina noted in hers that it was July 7, according to E! News. The Christina on the Coast personality further claimed in her filing that she would determine when she and the realtor would divide their assets, but Joshua indicated in his own filing that he wanted “all property acquired during marriage, except those acquired by gift or bequest, to be equally divided,” including their Newport Beach, California, home.

As Christina hashes out her pending divorce from Joshua, she is also juggling her HGTV work on top of being a mom. Apart from Hudson, Christina is also a mother to kids Taylor and Brayden, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

Earlier this year, Christina, Joshua, Tarek and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, teamed up to co-star in Flip It Off. The series is projected to premiere in 2025, but no official release date has been revealed.