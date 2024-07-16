Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Have Double Date With Brittany & Patrick Mahomes

Image Credit: Getty Images

“Sparks Fly” in London as NFL Super Bowl Champ’s Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes headed out on a double date with their partners Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes.

The 28-year-old wife shared a glimpse of her time alongside her family and friends in Europe via an Instagram carousel. The mom of soon-to-be three included two snaps where the two couples were smiling and huddled up close together. Following that picture, she shared a picture of herself in a black bedazzled two piece set with the 34-year-old singer in a light blue dress hugging.

“London & Amsterdam, a time was had,” Brittany wrote.

Her comment section was ecstatic in just seeing the Kansas City gang all together, a user commented “THE MAHOMES AND THE KELCES.”

Another noted, “I have been waiting for the Brit + Tay reunion love you girls omg.”

The 28-year-old quarterback even reposted some of the pictures from her carousel including the snap of them four on his stories.

During that time frame, the “Love Story” hitmaker was headlining during her Eras tour across Europe performing in cities like Milan, Dublin, Lisbon, and more. The Mahomes duo had attended the show in Amsterdam – the same night the photos were taken – where they were spotted not only dancing to “Lover” but consoling the 34-year-old tight end since he was tearing up during Taylor’s performance dedicated to him.

​​“I’ll by 87, you’ll be 89 / I’ll still look at you like the stars that shine / In the sky, oh my my my,” the artist sang “Mary’s Song” where she referenced both her birth year and Travis’ jersey number.

The quartet have been tight with one another ever since the “Cruel Summer” singer started dating Travis. Taylor was seen attending most of his NFL games this past season and often times was seated with Brittany. From watching their partners win the Super Bowl, these gals have had a great relationship since.

Taylor even showed her support a couple of days ago with a like on Instagram when Patrick and Brittany announced they were expecting their third child. “Round three, here we come,” she captioned.

The Kelce brothers – Travis and Jason – even showed their support in the comments by sharing from their “New Heights” podcast account, “Congratulations.”