Shannen Doherty’s Mother Thanks Fans for Support After Actress’s Death: ‘She Is My Beautiful Girl’

Shannen Doherty’s mother Rosa Doherty released her first statement after her daughter’s death on Monday, July 15. Rosa thanked the fans for their many kind words following Shannen’s death at 53 on Saturday, July 13. She also had a short tribute to the Charmed star after her passing.

Rosa spoke about her connection to her daughter and said that they felt the love that fans shared with Shannen throughout her career. “She is my beautiful girl and my heart,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Our family wants to thank everyone who has shown love and support for our Shannen throughout her life. We are truly appreciative.”

Shannen died following her battle with breast cancer on Saturday. Her longtime publicist announced her passing in a statement. “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” they said.

Prior to her death, Shannen had spoken about her connection with her mom in an April episode of her podcast. She shared that her mom was one of her top priorities as she continued her battle with cancer. She said that she was working on getting rid of some of her possessions so her mom wouldn’t have to worry. “I know it’s going to be hard on her if I pass away before her,” she said. “Because it’s going to be so hard on her, I want other things to be a lot easier. I don’t want her to have a bunch of stuff to deal with. I don’t want her to have four storage units filled with furniture.”

Even though going through possessions was difficult, Shannen admitted that she did get to enjoy traveling with her mom. “I get to build different memories — I get to build memories with the people I love. I’m not digging into the money that’s in my estate that is going to make sure everybody in my life is taken care of,” she said.