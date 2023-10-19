Shannen Doherty Rocks Newsboy Cap During ‘Girls Night’ With Friends Amid Cancer Battle: Photo

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Just days after admitting to a “hard day,” Shannen Doherty shook it off with a girls’ night out! In a photo you can see below, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum rocked a cute newsboy cap while posing alongside two girlfriends. She rocked a black long-sleeved top, brown pants, and slung a cute handbag across her shoulders for the outing at a restaurant. She looked gorgeous with a neutral makeup palette and flawless complexion. “Much needed girls night,” she captioned the fun photo on Thursday, October 19.

Shannen has over two million followers on the platform, many of whom took to the comments thread to express their support and gush over her appearance. “In the company of great friends. Enjoy your night Shannen. Love to you,” wrote a fan while another remarked, “Have a lovely evening. You look stunning!!”

“Girls night out…always the best remedy,” wrote a third, alongside a double heart emoji. “You ladies look gorgeous. Have so much fun,” penned a fourth.

Shannen’s girls’ night comes as she continues to battle breast cancer, which she revealed in June had spread to her brain. To compound matters, she filed for divorce from estranged husband Kurt Iswarienko after 11 years of marriage in April of 2023.

“Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted,” Shannen’s rep Leslie Sloane told HollywoodLife in a statement at the time. “Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option. You can contact Kurt’s agent, Collier Grimm at PICTUREKID as she is intimately involved.”

Shannen initially kept her stage four cancer diagnosis a secret — she had been diagnosed in 2015 before going into remission in 2017. When it returned and had developed to stage four, she kept mum in order to keep working.

“[People] look at you like you’re, you know, dead man walking basically and that they need to say their goodbyes to you or something,” she told Amy Robach during a February 2020 interview on Good Morning America. “Work dries up which was a really big decision for me also.”

Just four days ago, Shannen shared an update with a rare selfie. “Today has been a hard day,” she captioned the selfie in part. “Obvious reasons and not so obvious reasons. But everyday I pick myself up and hope that I do better. That people do better. That what’s obvious is not so convoluted.”