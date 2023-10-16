Shannen Doherty Shares Selfie Amid Breast Cancer Battle: ‘Every Day I Pick Myself Up’

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Shannen Doherty just admitted to having a “hard day.” But the brunette beauty, 52, managed to share a rare selfie and some words of encouragement, both for herself and for fans, when she took to Instagram on October 15. In the photo, she smiled softly while lying in bed and wearing a beige hoodie. Her brown hair fell softly around her eyes as she stared meaningfully at the camera.

“Today has been a hard day,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 star captioned the post. “Obvious reasons and not so obvious reasons. But everyday I pick myself up and hope that I do better. That people do better. That what’s obvious is not so convoluted.” Shannen then went on to share a cryptic message. “While I send myself love and peace, I also send love to every single one of you. Even those that have threatened me in the last week,” she continued. “May God be in your hearts.”

Though Shannen’s post comes amid her cancer battle, some fans were more concerned about the cryptic reference to a threat. Many of her 2.1 million fans on the platform took to the comments thread. “What? Why would someone threaten you??” queried a concerned fan. “When you come across haters just ask…. ‘Jealous much?!’ Shannen you are the definition of strength and the rest of the world can catch up if they can!” wrote another.

“You were my inspiration in my childhood and now that I’m in my twenties you inspire me even more! Your strength is worthy of admiration… you are in my prayers, always. Love you,” gushed a third.

Just last month at 90s Con, Shannen received an emotional standing ovation during a 90210 reunion and panel. “You guys know how much I love crying constantly,” she said as the audience clapped for her. “And I do, it seems. So, thank you. I have a fight for my life, that I deal with every day. I think I am really great.”

Shannen first opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis in 2015. Five years later, in 2020, she announced that despite being in remission in 2017, the cancer had returned and escalated to stage 4. Three years later, in June of 2023, she revealed that the cancer had spread to her brain.

Through it all, she’s dealt with personal disappointments. In April of 2023, she filed for divorce from estranged husband Kurt Iswarienko after 11 years of marriage.