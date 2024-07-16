Kobe Bryant’s Dad Joe Dead At 69

Image Credit: Getty Images

Four years after the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, the family now lost his father, Joe Bryant.

The late Los Angeles Lakers player got his background in hoops from his 69-year-old father, who played for several teams like the Philadelphia 76ers, San Diego Clippers, and Houston Rockets. “Jellybean” – his given nickname – eventually played in Italy but came back to Philadelphia.

It was reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer that Joe died from a stroke on July 16. “We are saddened to announce the passing of La Salle basketball great Joe Bryant… Joe played for the Explorers from 1973-75 and was a member of our coaching staff from 1993-96. He was a beloved member of the Explorer family and will be dearly missed,” La Selle men’s basketball team – his alma mater – chimed in on the news.

We are saddened to announce the passing of La Salle basketball great Joe Bryant. Joe played for the Explorers from 1973-75 and was a member of our coaching staff from 1993-96. He was a beloved member of the Explorer family and will be dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/A3sgZzVkkt — La Salle Men’s Basketball (@LaSalle_MBB) July 16, 2024

Kobe, who passed away at 41, was close to his father – and mother – growing up. Their bond came to an extreme halt when his parents did not support his relationship with now-widowed wife Vanessa Bryant, apparently due to not coming from the same background. This intense drama led Joe and Pamela Bryant to not even attend their wedding, but came to reconcile when Gianna was born.

The disapproval from his parents was very hard, especially as he was focused on his career with the Lakers. Though many may have thought after reconciliation, they would be alright the married couple and the in-laws ended up on bad terms once again.

His parents were caught selling his memorabilia in which Kobe has gifted to them as a cherished gift. They released in a statement, “We regret our actions and statements related to the Kobe Bryant auction memorabilia…We apologize for any misunderstanding and unintended pain we have caused our son and appreciate the financial support he has provided over the years. We also apologize to Goldin Auctions for their inadvertent involvement in this matter and thank them for their assistance.”

Despite being family, they did not make any comment or mention of him when he passed away in a helicopter crash in 2020. The famous NBA star left behind his wife and three other daughters – Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.