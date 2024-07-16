Ingrid Andress Performs Unforgettable National Anthem at Home Run Derby

The four-time Grammy nominee, 32, took the mic Monday evening at the MLB Home Run Derby, live at Texas’ Globe Life Field, to perform the National Anthem. She quickly bemused everyone who heard the one-of-a-kind rendition in person, as well as those on social media, who have since been crowning it as one of the worst performances of the song.

After a fairly traditional take on the opening lines, things took a turn when she began singing, missing notes along the way and drawing visible reactions from the players on hand. At one point in ESPN’s broadcast of the performance, Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, 27, appeared to stifle a smile, looking at his shoes with a wry grin on his face as he held his hat to his heart.

Uhhh… that anthem was interesting. Sung by Ingrid Andress pic.twitter.com/zsjQi84zEy — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) July 16, 2024

Social media quickly jumped on the performance, comparing it to Fergie’s unfortunate live rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. However, Bohm’s reaction is reminiscent of LeBron James seemingly trying to stop himself from laughing during Macy Gray‘s National Anthem performance at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. Aside from the difficulty of the song itself, time has proven that performing the National Anthem is no easy gig, especially when attempting daring stylistic approaches. LeBron trying to stop himself from laughing 💀 pic.twitter.com/9OjVSXTNDY — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 21, 2022

Native to Michigan and raised in Colorado, Andress has had a fruitful career in country music, releasing her debut album Lady Like in March 2020. Between that and her 2022 sophomore album Good Person, Andress earned two Billboard Hot 100 hits with ‘More Hearts Than Mine’ and ‘Wishful Drinking’ with Sam Hunt, which peaked at numbers 30 and 47, respectively. Throughout her career, Andress has been nominated for four Grammys, including Best New Artist, Best Country Song, and Best Country Album in 2021. Two years later, ‘Wishful Drinking’ was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Online commenters who were familiar with the artist were even baffled by the off-performance that hundreds of thousands have now viewed. “I’ve seen her live several times and she’s always been great! I have no idea what on earth happened there,” one user said of the four-time Grammy nominee. “Honestly, I feel bad for her because, wow.”