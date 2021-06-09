Ingrid Andress: 5 things To Know About Singer Replacing Maren Morris At CMT Awards

Maren Morris can’t make the 2021 CMT Awards to sing her song ‘Line By Line’ with JP Saxe, so Ingrid Andress is stepping in to lend her vocals!

“Due to a scheduling conflict, I will not be performing at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday,” Maren Morris wrote on her Instagram Story on June 8. “I know JP Saxe will slay it and I am so excited for his album to come out soon!” Earlier this year, Maren and JP released the duet “Line By Line,” which JP will be singing at the CMT Awards. Since Maren can’t make it, he’ll be joined by Ingrid Andress, 29, instead.

Ingrid is a rising country star who rose to fame in 2020. This will be her first time performing at the CMT Awards. However, she was nominated for Breakthrough Video of the Year at the show in 2020, so she’s no stranger to the event. Ahead of the big performance, here’s more to know about Ingrid.

1. Ingrid Had A Top 5 Country Song In 2020

Ingrid’s first radio single, “More Hearts Than Mine,” was a major radio success. It reached number 5 on the Billboard Hot Country charts, as well as number 3 on the Billboard Country Airplay charts. The song even saw some mainstream love, reaching number 30 in the Billboard Top 100. Additionally, the song was nominated for a CMA Award, CMT Award, Grammy Award and ACM Award. Although Ingrid didn’t win any of the categories she was up for, it was still a great showing for a debut!

2. Ingrid Is Grammy Nominated

In addition to her Best Country Song nomination at the Grammys for “More Hearts Than Mine,” Ingrid was also up for Best New Artist and Best Country Album for her debut album, Lady Like. Additionally, she scored a New Female Artist of the Year nomination at the ACMs and New Artist of the Year nod at the 2020 CMAs.

3. Ingrid Was On ‘The Sing-Off’

Ingrid attended the Berklee College of Music and was in an a cappella group called Pitch Slapped. The group competed on season two of The Sing-Off in 2010, but were the first to be eliminated. On season 3, she competed with the group Delilah, and they finished in sixth place.

4. Who Has Ingrid Andress Written Songs For?

After finishing at Berklee, Ingrid moved to Nashville and began writing songs. Some of the artists she wrote for include Dove Cameron, Bebe Rexha and Lauren Jaureugi. She’s also worked with Sam Hunt and Alicia Keys, although they tracks they collaborated on were never released. Ingrid co-wrote every song on her own debut album, Lady Like, as well.

5. Is Ingrid Andress Married?

If Ingrid has someone special in her life, she’s kept it to herself! She’s been extremely private about her personal life on social media, and has not disclosed whether or not she’s in a relationship. However, she does not wear a wedding ring or an engagement ring, so she does not appear to be married just yet.