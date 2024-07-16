Ingrid Andress Admits She Was Drunk During Unforgettable National Anthem at Home Run Derby

UPDATE, Tuesday, July 16, at 3:25 p.m.: Ingrid Andress just announced that she is checking into rehab following her unfortunate national anthem performance.

“I’m not gonna bulls**t y’all, I was drunk last night,” she wrote on all her social media platforms.

“I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I’ll let y’all know how rehab is. I hear it’s super fun,” ending with, “xo, Ingrid.”

People had been trying to figure out what went wrong for the performer to give such a butchered rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Although the singer started with a fairly traditional take on the opening lines, it quickly became apparent that she was not going to execute the song at a level consistent with her achievements, including being a four-time Grammy nominee.

Fellow singers left messages of sympathy in the comments on her social accounts.

“Love you girl. I’m sorry you’re going through this And I’m sorry the world can be so cruel. Here for you xx” wrote singer Julia Michaels.

“I’m sending you love, Ingrid. Being this open takes a lot. You’ve got this. Hang in there,” wrote fellow country star Carly Pearce.

Singer and actress Kristen Chenoweth also commented, “You are doing what you need to do. A proud moment.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service.

Original story continues below: