Princess Kate Attends Wimbledon to Present Men’s Final Trophy Amid Cancer Battle: Photos

The Princess of Wales also brought her daughter, Princess Charlotte, to the event over the weekend.

July 15, 2024 9:52AM EDT
Catherine Princess of Wales during the presentation during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)
Image Credit: CameraSport via Getty Images

Princess Kate made an appearance at Wimbledon amid her ongoing battle with cancer. Although the 42-year-old royal is managing the difficult health journey, she was all smiles at the annual event over the weekend. Kate even brought her daughter, Princess Charlotte, to meet some of the tennis players.

Kate stepped out at the tournament on Sunday, July 14, wearing a stunning purple dress that hugged her figure. For Charlotte’s part, the 9-year-old was dressed in a blue and white polka-dotted dress. During the day, the mother-daughter duo watched the game together and were photographed shaking hands with several athletes. Later on, the Princess of Wales presented the trophy for the men’s final.

Kate Middleton on day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Princess of Wales’ Wimbledon appearance came less than one month after she attended the Trooping of the Colour with her husband, Prince William, their daughter, Charlotte, and their two sons, Prince George and Prince Louis.

At the time, Kate shared a health update via Instagram, as the Trooping of the Colour was her first public engagement since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte meet ground staff during a visit to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon
Getty Images

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” Kate wrote. “On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

While noting that she was excited to attend the annual event in June, Kate added that her treatment is “ongoing and will be for a few more months.”

Catherine Princess of Wales presents the runner-up trophy to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2024
Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

“On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home,” she continued. “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”

It’s still unclear what form of cancer Kate was diagnosed with. In January, she underwent a planned abdominal operation, which the royal insisted was successful.

