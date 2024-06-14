Princess Kate Details Chemotherapy & Announces Public Return Amid Her Cancer Battle

Princess Kate shared an update on her health with fans in an Instagram post shared on Friday, June 14. Alongside a bright portrait of herself leaning against a tree, the 42-year-old royal detailed her journey with chemotherapy and how much the public’s support has meant to her and husband Prince William.

“I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months,” Kate wrote. “It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.”

The Princess of Wales then pointed out that she is “making good progress” but pointed out that she has “good days and bad days,” which “anyone going through chemotherapy will know.”

“On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting,” Kate noted. “But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

As for how long her chemotherapy will last, the royal noted that it is “ongoing and will be for a few more months.”

“On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home,” she added.

Kate then pointed out that she will make her public return this weekend for the Trooping the Colour, a.k.a the “King’s Birthday Parade,” writing that she’s “looking forward” to attending the event alongside her family and hopes “to join a few public engagements over the summer but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty,” she concluded. “Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”

Less than three months ago, Kate — who shares children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with William — announced her cancer diagnosis to the world in a video message. She has not disclosed the form of cancer she has.