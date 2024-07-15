Kate Middleton & Prince William Share Heartwarming Photo of Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis supported England in UEFA European Championship finals.

With England’s loss in the UEFA European Championship finals against Spain, the Royal Family had to come out and show support to their native team.

The English lost against the Spanish in a two-to-one scoring match. Prince William and Kate Middleton took it upon themselves to share an Instagram snap of two out of three of their young ones Charlotte and LouisGeorge was not seen in picture — who repped their roots with the team’s jersey on. They wrote in the note, “@england, your teamwork, grit and determination were an inspiration to all of us, young and old. Congratulations to Spain. W & C.”

This post came shortly after the 42-year-old was seen at Wimbledon, where she adorned herself in a purple dress and received a standing ovation from guests in attendance for her cancer battle.

Kate revealed her diagnosis back in March after many had been speculating over her public absence. After she went through abdominal surgery in January, an undisclosed form of cancer was found. 

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family…We hope that you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment. … My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery,” she shared in her diagnosis video on Instagram.

Though months have passed since she broke the news, Kate has been taking in the process of healing. She expressed in June on Instagram, “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you will feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

She continued, “My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school like, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

