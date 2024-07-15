Perfect Match’s Jess Vestal Says She’s Learned to ‘Always Trust My Instincts’ Post-Harry Jowsey Split

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Despite having failed on television to find love, Jess Vestal is ready to move on from her past romances and focus on the future.

Her recent heartbreak happened on season 2 of Perfect Match, where the reality star was in a relationship with Harry Jowsey. During the show, all of Netflix’s most attractive stars stay at a villa to try and find their person. Each episode, they bring in new single people to stir up the pot. The duo had a strong relationship and seemed to be one of the strongest couples in the house until Harry was unfaithful with another contestant on the show.

This breakup hit Harry hard, and he was filmed crying on the series and leaving a letter for his partner on the show. Their downfall was difficult on both parties, that even the mother-of-one was given a second shot at love in the villa and ended up leaving.

She told Us Weekly during the 2024 ESPY Awards red carpet on July 11, “The biggest lesson I have learned about myself is to always trust my instincts, always go with my gut…It never leads me wrong.”

​​”I don’t think I have anything to clear up…The people that I love and want in my life, they’re gonna be there forever. The people that I don’t, they can see themselves out,” she added.

But this is not Jess’ first rodeo. She was on season 6 of Love is Blind, where she grew popularity for going off on Jimmy Presnell, who was caught in a love triangle between her and Chelsea Blackwell. Though this happened a while back now she disclosed, “I feel better than ever. I know who I am, I love who I am and I know how much I have to offer. I know that I’m going to have it. I’m going to have it all.”

Even though she has not found her match just yet, Jess still received tremendous support from her 10-year-old daughter, Autum, whom she loves to talk about one the shows she stars in. “She is my biggest supporter, my biggest fan. More than anything, she’s proud of me. And that’s really all that matters,” she added.