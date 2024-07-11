George Stephanopoulos Admits He Doesn’t Think Joe Biden ‘Can Serve 4 More Years’ After Interview

George Stephanopoulos admitted that he doesn’t think that President Joe Biden would be able to serve another presidential term while talking to a passerby in New York City in a video shared by TMZ on Tuesday, July 9. The Good Morning America anchor, 63, was seemingly out for a walk when someone on the sidewalk stopped to talk to him and ask him what his thoughts were after interviewing the president, 81.

The person filming the exchange asked Stephanopoulos for his thoughts, and he pointed out that the former White House Communications Director had “talked to him more than anybody else has lately.” George shortly responded, “I don’t think he can serve four more years,” he said.

After the video came out, ABC News released a statement to clarify that the anchor didn’t speak on behalf of the network. “George expressed his own point of view and not the position of ABC News,” the organization told TMZ. A representative for Stephanopoulos also released a statement from the anchor, expressing regret for responding to the question. “Earlier today, I responded to a question from a passerby. I shouldn’t have,” he said.

Stephanopoulos’ interview with Biden came after the president’s debate with former President Donald Trump. Following a lackluster performance, there have been many calls for Biden to step down as the Democratic nominee for the 2024 election, including from longtime supporters, like George Clooney.

Despite many calls for him to step down, Biden has been adamant about the fact that he plans to stay in the race. On Monday, he released a letter that he had written to Democratic leaders in Congress calling for the party to rally behind him. “I want you to know that despite all the speculation in the press and elsewhere, I am firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump,” he wrote. “I wouldn’t be running again if I did not absolutely believe I was the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024.”