Joe Biden Promises to Stay in 2024 Election After Debate Performance in New Letter to Dems: ‘I Am Firmly Committed’

President Joe Biden called on Democrats to “move forward as a unified party” in a new letter shared with party members on social media on Monday, July 8. The president, 81, swore to stay in the 2024 presidential election and spoke about his belief that he could defeat former President Donald Trump, 78, following the June debate, which led to much speculation and calls for the Democratic party to seek a new candidate. “I want you to know that despite all the speculation in the press and elsewhere, I am firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump,” he began his message.

Biden continued and said that he had “extensive conversations” with party leadership and voters, and he was aware of the concerns that had been raised. He also explained that he knew what was at stake for the 2024 election, and he doubled down on his stance that he believes that he can win. “I wouldn’t be running again if I did not absolutely believe I was the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024,” he wrote. “I have no doubt that I — and we — can and will beat Donald Trump.”

Biden continued and highlighted some of the accomplishments that he’s had while in office, including creating jobs, protecting affordable healthcare, infrastructure, and environmental bills. The president also highlighted some of Trump’s own stances, as well as reminding voters of the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. “We are standing up for American democracy,” he wrote. ” Trump has proven that he is unfit to ever hold the office of President. We can never allow him anywhere near that office again. And we never will.”

At the end of his statement, Biden reminded voters how soon the Democratic National Convention was as well as election day, and he called for voters to be more unified. “Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us. It is time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump,” he wrote.