Kelly Ripa’s Awkward Moment During Interview with ‘Bachelorette’ Jenn Tran

Image Credit: FilmMagic

It may have been a smooth night one for The Bachelorette Jenn Tran, but in a recent interview on Live with Kelly and Mark she had her first awkward moment when speaking about her journey to find love.

On Monday, July 8, – the same day season 28 premiered– the 26-year-old was asked why she had decided to find love on TV where she can easily find it elsewhere. “You could meet anybody, anywhere, at any time. Why? Why? Why?,” asked Kelly Ripa. “I have a question. Where did you meet your husband?” the first Asian-American quickly replied back. “At work,” her husband Mark Consuelos retorted. “On Tv?” Jenn mentioned.

This conversation built up laughter in the crowd as the 53-year-old replied with many no’s and continued with “those are not the same. We were both professionals. Are you acting on your show?”

The duo TV hosts made their debut in 1996 after having worked together on the series All My Children. “I didn’t marry [Mark’s character] Mateo Santos. I married Mark Consuelos,” she added. This just made Jenn let out an awkward laugh.

In the first aired episode, Jenn met 25 men and sent home seven that same evening. She had specified before that she never had a good representation of what love was because of her parents relationship, “I don’t think I saw red flags very well because of the way I grew up and not having a role model of love…I definitely dated men who weren’t good for me because I just didn’t understand what love really was. But through those bad experiences, I think I was able to really learn what I don’t want and to take that as a lesson into what I now need in a relationship.”

That night she gave her impression rose to Sam M, a general contractor from South Carolina, who had been on her mind the whole time. The two shared an intimate and only kiss of the night. “Throughout that night, I was just like, ‘Who am I going to give the first impression rose to?’ And I kept thinking back to Sam, because we had such an easy flowing conversation…“It was easy to give him that rose, because I just felt so comfortable and I knew that there was going to be potential there,” she told Us Weekly.