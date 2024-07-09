Tristan Thompson Smiles on ‘Lunch Date’ With Son Prince, 7: Photos

Tristan Thompson and his son Prince had a lovely day together in a new photo, shared on Sunday, July 7. The NBA player, 33, revealed that he had a “lunch date with my Prince” along with a series of photos with his 7-year-old son. Both Tristan and Prince had huge smiles on in a bunch of his selfies, as well as a few other shots from their day out.

The first photo was a selfie of Tristan and Prince. The basketball player sported a white polo shirt with matching shorts and a set of sunglasses with yellow shades. His son sported a gray crewneck from Fear of God, almost matching his dad’s shirt. Tristan also included a photo of the two of them making funny faces, a shot of Prince enjoying one of his french fries with lunch, and the two of them seemingly playing on the patio.

Prince is the oldest of Tristan’s four kids. He also shares two kids with his ex Khloe Kardashian. They have a daughter True Thompson, 6, and a son Tatum, 23 months. The NBA player is also a father to a son, Theo, 2, with model Maralee Nichols. While True and Tatum often appear on Khloe’s social media, Tristan’s other two sons are a little more rarely seen, but he does occasionally share photos of his other two boys on social media.

Khloe broke up with Tristan following the cheating and paternity scandal surrounding Theo’s birth in December 2022. Since the split, they’ve co-parented their son and daughter. Tristan did open up about what he wanted with Khloe, while talking to Kourtney Kardashian, in a November 2023 episode of The Kardashians. “First of all, would I love to be with your sister and spend the rest of my life with her? Of course,” he said. “My goal is to have my family back as a whole unit. Even though I never grew up with a happy household, I’ve always wanted it, but I’ve done things that put myself in a position out of that.”