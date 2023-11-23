Tristan Thompson Reveals His Ultimate ‘Goal’ With Khloe Kardashian After His Cheating Scandals

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian grills Tristan Thompson about his bad decisions in the past during the November 23 episode of The Kardashians. Kourtney, 44, is hoping to see growth from Tristan, 32, after his many scandals that hurt Khloé Kardashian. “I think, for me, I want Khloé to be happy,” Tristan says. ” And whatever that may be, I’m fully supportive of that.”

Kourtney asks Tristan what his goal is with Khloé, 39, and if he wants to get back together with her. “First of all, would I love to be with your sister and spend the rest of my life with her? Of course,” Tristan tells Kourtney. “My goal is to have my family back as a whole unit. Even though I never grew up with a happy household, I’ve always wanted it, but I’ve done things that put myself in a position out of that.”

Kourtney says if “the actions don’t match the words, it’s hard to, like, believe the person with the actions. From cheating scandals to a paternity bombshell, Tristan has caused Khloé plenty of heartbreak.

Tristan is trying to move forward with his life and make amends for his past actions. He explains that all he can do is “be the best dad I can be, paying it forward to those that are looking up to me, and just setting a good example.”

Kourtney notes that their kids “watch our actions and not our words.” The NBA player is determined to be a good example for his kids, including daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1, whom he shares with Khloé. “I’m not proud of the person I used to be,” Tristan says. “Am I proud of who I’m becoming? Of course. But in order for that to happen, I had to fall rock bottom, lose everything in life.”

He adds, “I need to grow so I can be there for my kids.” Despite her reservations about Tristan, Kourtney doesn’t want to hold a grudge against him. “I do believe that people can grow,” Kourtney says in her confessional. “It was interesting to me the work that he’s doing and the path he’s on because when your words don’t match your actions, it’s concerning. Talk is cheap.”

The Lemme founder continues, “I think having forgiveness and giving grace I think is right but also having really clear boundaries I think is really important.” New episodes of The Kardashians premiere Thursdays on Hulu.