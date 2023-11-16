Khloe Kardashian References Tristan Thompson’s ‘Other Son’ With Maralee Nichols for the First Time

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have an honest conversation as Tristan, 32, seeks to make amends with Khloé’s family after his mistakes. “In this family, if you do something to one of us, it affects everyone and they’re entitled to their feelings. It’s not some small thing that happened,” Khloé, 39, says in the November 16 episode of The Kardashians.

The Good American founder adds that “time has gone by” since Tristan’s scandal, and tensions have finally simmered. “My son is here, your other son is here, and some of their emotions have settled down — not forgotten, not forgiven, any of that — just settled down,” she continues.

This is the first time Khloé’s mentioned Tristan’s son Theo, 1, with Maralee Nichols. While Khloé and Tristan were expecting their son Tatum, 1, via surrogate, the NBA player was in the middle of a paternity scandal. Tristan initially tried to deny he was the father of Maralee’s child, but a paternity test proved otherwise. Theo was born in December 2021.

Tristan didn’t address the situation publicly until January 2022. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Tristan and Khloé also share daughter True, 5. The basketball player is also a dad to Prince Oliver, 6, with ex Jordan Craig. Recently, Jordan’s sister claimed that Tristan “never sees or speaks” to Prince and has stopped paying child support.

In the November 16 episode, Khloé and Tristan also discuss the Jordyn Woods scandal. “I have forgiven Jordyn,” Khloé says to Tristan. “Of course, I was upset at the time. And we moved on. There’s no bad blood. I’ve posted on my Instagram Stories. Jordyn and I are good.” New episodes of The Kardashians premiere Thursdays on Hulu.