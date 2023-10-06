Tristan Thompson ‘Ignores’ His Oldest Son & Hasn’t Paid Child Support in a ‘Long Time,’ His Ex’s Sister Claims

Image Credit: Sansho Scott/BFA/Shutterstock

Tristan Thompson was put on blast by his ex Jordan Craig’s sister, Kai Craig, for allegedly being an absent father to his eldest son, Prince. The NBA player, 32, and the influencer, also 32, welcomed their son in December 2016.

“It has been so hard to refrain from speaking up, and out of respect for my sister’s privacy, I haven’t for over [seven] years, but this is just too much,” Kai wrote in a note that she shared to Instagram on Thursday, October 5. “It’s so painful to see how Tristan can find the time to do these nice things for others but can’t seem to show up and be a real parent for my nephew, Prince. The fact that he can take other children to school and activities in the same city, yet never sees or speaks to his own son unless it’s for a party or planned photo opportunity is appalling and inexcusable.”

Along with Prince, Tristan also shares daughter True and son Tatum Thompson with Khloé Kardashian and son Theo with Maralee Nichols. In her statement, Kai was referring to Kim Kardashian’s positive commentary about the Los Angeles Lakers center.

“@KimKardashian, I don’t want to believe that you are this insensitive to the fact that he literally ignores his children,” Kai continued. “That’s nice if he’s been a good friend to you, but let’s consider our sisters before taking to global platforms to defend this man’s character.”

Kai was pointing to the moment in the latest episode of The Kardashians that aired on Thursday when Kim said, “It’s so crazy because [Tristan’s] such a good friend, and he’s such a good, like, dad. But he just couldn’t get it together in that area of, like, being a faithful boyfriend. … When he saw me struggling with my kids, he stepped up. He started showing up to the games. He picks [my son] Saint up and takes him to dinner and will always come to my defense, especially if it’s stuff like with me and my ex [Kanye West]. I just, like, never forgot that, so I’ll never really throw someone away and act like I don’t feel like they can’t grow and evolve.”

Jordan’s sister concluded her note by alleging that Tristan “has not paid that child support in a very long time and has stopped paying Prince’s school tuition.”

“Yet he’s being applauded for picking up/dropping off other kids to school/activities,” Kai added. “He hasn’t even inquired where Prince goes to school now. Despite it all, my sister continues to work multiple jobs as she has since she was 16 years old so that Prince will never have to feel a difference. But regardless, stepping up for your son is not all about money. It’s about the time spent. @Tristan13 you are NOT a good father if you can’t be a good father to ALL of your children [sic].”

Tristan and Jordan broke up in 2016 shortly before he started dating Khloé, 38. The basketball star found himself in a custody battle with Jordan until he was reportedly ordered to pay $40,000 per month in child support, per PEOPLE. Tristan has not publicly responded to Kai’s allegations.