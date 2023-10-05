Kim Kardashian Defends Tristan Thompson & Reveals He ‘Stepped Up’ for Her Kids When She Was ’Struggling’

Image Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian addresses her feelings about Tristan Thompson in the October 5 episode of The Kardashians. While Khloé Kardashian is not getting back together with him, the KarJenners are keeping him in their inner circle.

“It’s so crazy because he’s such a good friend, and he’s such a good, like, dad. But he just couldn’t get it together in that area of, like, being a faithful boyfriend,” Kim, 42, says in the episode. “You wanna obviously hate him for that. Yeah, of course, his actions and who he was… like, so f**ked up. I can’t deny that, and we’ve had our talks about it. We’ve had our fights about it. We’ve had our arguments about it.”

However, Kim explains how Tristan, 32, has been a big help to her in being there for her 4 kids: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. While he’s certainly made mistakes, Kim says the NBA player has been a “really good person and friend” to her.

“When he saw me struggling with my kids, he stepped up,” Kim admits. “He started showing up to the games. He picks Saint up and takes him to dinner and will always come to my defense, especially if it’s stuff like with me and my ex [Kanye West]. I just, like, never forgot that, so I’ll never really throw someone away and act like I don’t feel like they can’t grow and evolve.”

Khloé, 39, and Tristan share two kids together: daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1. In the October 4 episode, Khloé opens up about how Tristan has been living with her while his house is being fixed. Khloé and Tristan are dedicated to being co-parents to their kids and taking care of Tristan’s disabled little brother, Amari.

Tristan is Amari’s sole caregiver in the wake of their mother’s sudden death. Khloé reveals to the family that Amari is in a “scary place” when it comes to his health due to his “severe” epilepsy.

Khloé and Tristan’s relationship hasn’t been smooth sailing by any means. Tristan’s cheating scandal erupted right around when True was born in 2018. After they had conceived their son, Tatum, via surrogate in 2021, news broke that Tristan had fathered another child with Maralee Nichols. Since then, the on-again-off-again former couple has established a healthy co-parenting relationship. New episodes of The Kardashians premiere Thursdays on Hulu.