Maralee Nichols Celebrates Her and Tristan Thompson’s Son Theo’s 2nd Birthday

Maralee Nichols threw an epic train-themed birthday for her and Tristan Thompson’s son Theo’s second birthday on Monday, December 4. She posted plenty of adorable photos from the birthday celebration on her Instagram Story, showing that she really went all-out for her son’s special day. It truly looked like a great time was had by all.

Maralee revealed that she had gotten a balloon display that spelled out “Chugga Chugga Two Two,” to mimic the sound of a locomotive (but also referencing her son’s age). She also sported a matching outfit with her son with a pair of blue overalls, a red bandana around her neck, and a train conductor’s hat. Her friends also rocked the bandanas and hats for the party. Theo’s was also personalized with his name on it. She also posted a photo of him with a personalized train whistle. She also posed for a photo with a huge teddy bear, with his hat on it. In the last cute shot, her son was hugging her legs.

Theo’s birthday party came a few weeks after Khloé Kardashian (who shares two children with Tristan) made her first public mention of her ex’s third child on an episode of The Kardashians, two years after his cheating scandal. “My son is here, your other son is here, and some of their emotions have settled down — not forgotten, not forgiven, any of that — just settled down,” she said on the November 16 episode.

Tristan did open up about his hopes for the future with the Good American founder, after cheating on her in the past, during a November 23 episode of The Kardashians. He revealed his hopes for Khloe to be happy first and foremost. “First of all, would I love to be with your sister and spend the rest of my life with her? Of course,” he told her sister Kourtney Kardashian. “My goal is to have my family back as a whole unit. Even though I never grew up with a happy household, I’ve always wanted it, but I’ve done things that put myself in a position out of that.”