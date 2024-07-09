Sophie Turner Reveals Her Recipe for a ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Following Joe Jonas Split: ‘I’m a Happy Chap’

Don’t we all just want to have a hot girl summer? Sophie Turner revealed the ways that she’s going to be enjoying the heat in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, published on Monday, July 8. While the actress, 28, didn’t get into the nitty gritty about her split from Joe Jonas, 34, it’s clear that she’s ready for some summer fun with her friends and family.

Sophie opened up about her fondness for the Hugo Spritz, a cocktail comprised of St. Germain liqueur, mint, prosecco, and soda water, and she spoke about having a similar “flirty” nature about her as the cocktail. Drink recipes weren’t the only ones that the actress was cooking up though. “My recipe for a hot-girl summer is pretty much playing with my kids [Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1], hanging out with my best friends, drinking some cocktails—you know, which ones—and enjoying the sun, long may it last. As long as the sun’s out, I’m a happy chap,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

Other than sharing her “hot girl summer” recipe, Sophie also revealed that she’s been spending a lot of time shopping on Depop and shared her thoughts on her summer looks. “My summer aesthetic is the three Cs: cool, chic, and comfy. I don’t want any underboob sweat,” she said.

This is the first summer since Sophie’s divorce from Joe. The pair revealed that they were getting a divorce in September 2023, and they briefly had a legal battle over custody of their daughters. Since the split, Sophie has started seeing Peregrine Pearson.

Since her and Joe’s split, Sophie has opened up about the divorce a few times. Back in May, she opened up about having “mom guilt” in an interview with British Vogue. “I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States, and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out. It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother – mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum, and you’ve never been a partier,'” she said.