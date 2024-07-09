 Sophie Turner Reveals ‘Hot Girl Summer Recipe’ – Hollywood Life

Sophie Turner Reveals Her Recipe for a ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Following Joe Jonas Split: ‘I’m a Happy Chap’

The 'Game of Thrones' actress revealed that she's embracing a "cool, chic, and comfy" aesthetic all summer, while dishing on her favorite cocktails and more.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 9, 2024 11:02AM EDT
Sophie Turner at Louis Vuitton Cruise 2025 Show held at Park Güell on May 23, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD via Getty Images)
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* -Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are sharing their Saturday evening with friends Spencer Neville and Daren Kagasoff as we catch the couple grabbing lunch at Mandolin in the Miami Design District after shopping in Downtown Miami. Pictured: Sophie Turner BACKGRID USA 13 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: VAEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas are seen making their way to the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris. 07 Mar 2022 Pictured: Sophie Turner ,Joe Jonas. Photo credit: Neil Warner/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA835366_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sophie Turner and daughter Willa pictured at a Soho eatery this afternoon in Manhattan. Pictured: Sophie Turner BACKGRID USA 6 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BrosNYC / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: WWD via Getty Images

Don’t we all just want to have a hot girl summer? Sophie Turner revealed the ways that she’s going to be enjoying the heat in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, published on Monday, July 8. While the actress, 28, didn’t get into the nitty gritty about her split from Joe Jonas, 34, it’s clear that she’s ready for some summer fun with her friends and family.

Sophie opened up about her fondness for the Hugo Spritz, a cocktail comprised of St. Germain liqueur, mint, prosecco, and soda water, and she spoke about having a similar “flirty” nature about her as the cocktail. Drink recipes weren’t the only ones that the actress was cooking up though. “My recipe for a hot-girl summer is pretty much playing with my kids [Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1], hanging out with my best friends, drinking some cocktails—you know, which ones—and enjoying the sun, long may it last. As long as the sun’s out, I’m a happy chap,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 05: Sophie Turner attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)
Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Other than sharing her “hot girl summer” recipe, Sophie also revealed that she’s been spending a lot of time shopping on Depop and shared her thoughts on her summer looks. “My summer aesthetic is the three Cs: cool, chic, and comfy. I don’t want any underboob sweat,” she said.

This is the first summer since Sophie’s divorce from Joe. The pair revealed that they were getting a divorce in September 2023, and they briefly had a legal battle over custody of their daughters. Since the split, Sophie has started seeing Peregrine Pearson.

Since her and Joe’s split, Sophie has opened up  about the divorce a few times. Back in May, she opened up about having “mom guilt” in an interview with British Vogue. “I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States, and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out. It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother – mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum, and you’ve never been a partier,'” she said.

