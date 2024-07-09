Paul Mescal Talks ‘Gladiator II’ As Poster and Trailer Debuts

Image Credit: JA/Everett Collection

Paul Mescal, a long-time fan of Ridley Scott, is now teased on a poster and in a trailer preparing for battle in the director’s sequel Gladiator II.

On Monday, the first poster teasing a bloody battle was released to fans. Today, the first trailer has been released, showcasing the fierce battle between Mescal, 28, and Pascal, 49, playing Lucius and General Marcus Acacius respectively. So the question remains—Are you not entertained?! Because we are.

Alongside Mescal, the movie stars actors Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn, and Connie Nielsen, who is reprising her role from the original. The film is director Scott’s follow-up to his 2000 epic Gladiator which starred Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix and collected five Oscars, including best picture.

And for the All of Us Strangers actor, while speaking with ET he spoke about how important it is to him to be able to continue the legacy of Ridley Scott’s highly regarded film.

“It’s an immense honor — it’s not lost on me,” he said. “That film is hugely important to a lot of people across the world. And for the great Ridley Scott to kind of pass the baton on to me is something that, like, my drama school self or even the version of myself that was 15 watching the film for the first time, could never have imagined.”

He then continued, discussing how the new film would incorporate components of the previous one to ensure it meets the standards of fans.

“I think the main thing that I’m excited about is kind of the homage that it pays to the first one, but also the kind of new direction that the film takes,” he shared. “I think it’s well balanced in that regard — in terms of the physical action of the film and the balance of the kind of political aspects of the film as well.”

Overall, Gladiator II is aimed to be another classic, “We are excited to kind of add the next installment to a film that has been and will continue to be incredibly popular” he added.

Gladiator II is set to open against the first chapter of Universal Pictures’ Wicked. Check out the poster and trailer below.

First poster for ‘GLADIATOR 2’ Trailer releases tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/8QYis0lYiV — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 8, 2024