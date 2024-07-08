Taylor Swift Seemingly References Travis Kelce in Mashup of ‘Mary’s Song’: Video

Taylor Swift is still sending her man love notes from the stage! While performing an Eras Tour show in Amsterdam over the weekend, the 34-year-old “Karma” hitmaker seemingly referred to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, while performing a mashup of “Mary’s Song” with “Everything Has Changed” and “So High School,” which is rumored to be about the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight tend.

“I can’t believe this, but I haven’t played this song yet on the Eras Tour, so that’s fun,” Taylor said during the July 6 concert, before introducing “Mary’s Song” to the crowd. “OK, so you get bonus points if you know the words to this one because it’s from my first album and I’ve never performed it on the Eras Tour.”

One of the lyrics of the track is significant to the couple because both Taylor and Travis’ birth year is 1989. Not only that, but the number 87 also refers to Travis’ jersey number.

📹 | Taylor singing “Mary's Song" x “So High School” x “Everything Has Changed” #AmsterdamTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/pqZzlWy1lP — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) July 6, 2024

“I’ll be 87, you’ll be 89, I’ll still look at you like the stars that shine in the sky, oh, my, my, my,” she sang that night before transitioning into “So High School” and “Everything Has Changed.”

Since she released her album The Tortured Poets Department earlier this year, Swifties have been convinced that lyrics of “So High School” make subtle hints at Taylor and Travis’ romance, which began last summer. In one verse of the track, the pop star asks, “Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me?” which fans believe is a reference to the time Travis played the game “Kiss, Marry, Kill” and said he’d kiss Taylor — long before they ever dated.

In another lyric, Taylor sings, “Get my car door, isn’t that sweet? / Then pull me to the backseat / No one’s ever had me, not like you,” and fans can recall seeing the football player get his girlfriend’s car door for her when they started going out.

Taylor and Travis’ one-year anniversary is coming soon. In July 2023, the athlete hilariously called the “Love Story” artist out on his “New Heights” podcast because he tried to give her a friendship bracelet backstage at one of her Eras Tour shows, but she didn’t have time to greet him. Shortly thereafter, they met in person and fell in love. That September, Taylor was spotted attending her first Chiefs game of the season.