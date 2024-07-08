Serena Williams Says Drake Diss Track Is ‘The Hit Of The Summer’

Image Credit: Getty Images for ESSENCE

OVH*e has seemingly been replacing Drake‘s acronym for ‘October’s Very Own’ ever since Kendrick Lamar dropped his music video for ‘Not Like Us’ three days ago, and it seems like tennis icon Serena Williams is in full agreement that this song, filled with visual and lyrical disses towards her ex-‘fan’, is “the hit of the summer.”

When asked about the diss track at a panel at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans, the 42-year-old tennis icon communicated clearly that the song is her jam.

“I love that song. It’s like the hit of the summer. When they play that jam, I’m jamming,” said Williams. “That jam is jamming.”

Serena Williams co-signs “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar pic.twitter.com/hBSe2wrK9t — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 7, 2024

“You definitely Crip walking in that song. It’s so cool what he did though. Bringing everyone to the stage? That was incredible … I couldn’t believe it,” Williams continued, who is also from Compton.

One can’t fully conclude how the relationship between Williams and Drake ended as there were no explicit confirmations of the duo first dating, but it seems that the ‘Teenage Fever’ rapper was in his feelings when he wrote ‘Her Loss’ in his collaboration album with 21 Savage. He took an overt dig at William’s husband Alex Ohanian and Reddit co-founder.

“Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie / He claim we don’t got a problem but / No, boo, it is, like you comin’ for sushi / We might pop up on ’em at will like Suzuki,” he raps on the solo song, “Middle Of The Ocean.”

The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter. pic.twitter.com/oaEKuRWFnj — Alexis Ohanian 🇦🇲 (@alexisohanian) November 4, 2022

Her husband then posted on X, “The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter.”

Possible Timeline of Serena & Drake

In 2011, he was first recorded attending her matches and even hinted at their relationship on Twitter, where he wrote, “@serenawilliams I cannot wait to put it on you and make you sweat……….during our match this weekend.”

From there, he name-dropped Williams on his song ‘Worst Behaviour’ in 2013. “I’m with my whole set / Tennis matches at the crib / I swear I could beat Serena when she playin’ with her left.”

Soon, Drake and Common started to exchange digs at each other which Common later admits, “Unfortunately the war might have been over a girl, even though at the time I never said that.” The 52-year-old rapper dated Williams from 2007 to 2010.

From that point on, there were two alleged videos of them making out that circulated online — once in a Cincinnati restaurant and the other leaving a spot to get into a car in 2015. Drake continued to be spotted at her tennis games over the years, and the last one he was seen attending was Wimbledon 2018.

Williams married Ohanian in 2017, and the couple welcomed their first child, Alexis Olympia, that same year.