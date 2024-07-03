Travis Kelce Told Gracie Abrams He’d ‘Mess Up’ During ‘Eras Tour’ Debut: You’ll ‘Look Really Good’

Gracie Abrams and Travis Kelce had a sweet chat before they both joined Taylor Swift on stage during her “Eras Tour” concert in London on June 23. The rising popstar, 24, revealed that she and the Super Bowl champion, 34, had a short exchange before they each went and joined Taylor, 34, on stage during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash on Tuesday, July 2.

For those who may not know, Travis made his debut appearance on stage during the “Eras Tour” on the same night that Gracie joined Taylor during the surprise song portion of her set. After Taylor wrapped The Tortured Poets Department segment with “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” which was preceded by Travis’ guest appearance, Gracie joined her on stage to perform her song “Us,” which Taylor is featured on.

The interviewers jokingly asked Gracie if she’d helped Travis put his tuxedo on, when Gracie revealed what he said to her before he went on stage. “I didn’t get him ready, but before we both went on, we were in the tent, and he was like—he went on right before I did, I think 2 songs or something. He’s like, ‘I’ll mess up, so you look really good,'” she said.

It’s clear that both Gracie and Travis had fantastic performances that evening. The Kansas City Chiefs player just opened up about his experience joining Taylor on stage during his New Heights podcast on Wednesday, July 3. Even though Travis didn’t mess up, he admitted that he was very nervous about doing so, especially while he was carrying Taylor. “The one thing I told myself was ‘Do not drop the baby. Do not drop Taylor on your way over this damn couch.’ The golden rule was: do not drop Taylor. Get her to the couch safe,” he said. ” didn’t disappoint Taylor, so that’s all that really matters. ‘Travis, do not f**k this up, Travis.’ That was my number one goal: do not f**k this up. Do not drop Taylor. Do not f**k this up.”