Travis Kelce Breaks Silence on ‘Eras Tour’ Appearance With Taylor Swift: ‘I Didn’t Disappoint’

Travis Kelce is finally opening up about his debut performance on his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour.” The Kansas City Chiefs player, 34, discussed everything that he was thinking while performing during the third night at London’s Wembley Stadium in June. Travis revealed that he was very worried about dropping his popstar girlfriend, 34, and luckily, he said that everything went well on his New Heights podcast on Wednesday, July 3.

Naturally, making your first appearance sharing the stage with Taylor is nerve-wracking, even if you’re Travis. The Super Bowl champ explained that he knew that everything would go well. “I was up there with three professionals, and you can do no wrong when Taylor’s on stage, because she’s absolutely—she’s the best,” he said.

Travis continued and revealed that he had a hilarious thought while he was carrying the “Shake It Off” singer across the stage. “The one thing I told myself was ‘Do not drop the baby. Do not drop Taylor on your way over this damn couch.’ The golden rule was: do not drop Taylor. Get her to the couch safe,” he said. “I didn’t disappoint Taylor, so that’s all that really matters. ‘Travis, do not f**k this up, Travis.’ That was my number one goal: do not f**k this up. Do not drop Taylor. Do not f**k this up.”

Besides looking back on the actual moment, Travis also explained that he had initially brought up the idea of appearing as a joke, but he didn’t rule out making another appearance. “I initially mentioned it to Tay. I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 era?” he said. “he started laughing and was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?’ And I was like, ‘What?! I would love to do that. I’ve seen the show enough, might as well put me to work here.'”

Of course, it’s clear that Taylor totally approved of Travis’ guest appearance in an Instagram post after the show. “I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut,” she wrote.