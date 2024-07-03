Rick Ross Gets Punched by Audience Member After Playing Kendrick Lamar’s Drake Diss in Vancouver

Rick Ross was involved in a fight after he finished performing at the Ignite Festival in Vancouver, Canada on Sunday, June 30. A video has surfaced from the social media accounts @6ixaktv and @luckysbodega showing some audience members appearing to attack the rapper, 48, after his set for playing Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us,” which is about Drake.

At the end of his set, Rick had the house music set to play “Not Like Us,” which has hit number one on the Billboard “Hot 100” chart. After leaving the stage, the “Hustlin” rapper went up to some audience members when he was confronted for playing the diss track. Out of nowhere, one of the festival attendees appears to punch Rick, and a small fight appeared to breakout with some others seeming to calm the situation.

Following the incident, Rick said that no one on his team was seriously injured in a statement to TMZ. He also showed love to the city. “Vancouver is a beautiful city and he can’t wait to go back,” he said.

While Drake and Kendrick’s beef received much of the attention during the spring, some fans may have forgotten that rick actually did get involved briefly before things really heated up between Drizzy and K.Dot. Following Drake’s diss “Push Ups,” Rick dropped the diss “Champagne Moments,” which included a sample of Drake speaking about Rick’s influence on him.

Drake and Kendrick’s beef has been mostly inactive since the Canadian rapper put out “The Heart Part 6” following “Not Like Us,” but many considered K.Dot the winner of the feud. A little excitement surrounding the rap battle was reignited during Kendrick’s “Pop Out” concert in mid-June, where he performed the live debuts of the disses “euphoria”, “6:16 in LA”, and “Not Like Us,” which he performed multiple times. During the opening performance of “euphoria,” Kendrick also introduced some new lyrics, again referencing Drake buying a ring once owned by Tupac Shakur. “Give me Tupac’s ring back and I might give you a little respect,” he rapped.