Kendrick Lamar Drops New Lyrics in Drake Diss Track ‘Euphoria’ at Live Debut

Kendrick Lamar finally performed his Drake diss tracks live during his “The Pop Out: Ken and Friends” concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 19. During the performance of “euphoria,” Kendrick, 37, revealed some new lyrics, referencing a ring that Tupac Shakur owned that Drake, 37, bought in an auction. The “DNA” rapper once again took a shot at Drizzy to show that he doesn’t really have any respect for him.

During Kendrick’s explosive intro, he kicked off the show with the first-ever performance of “euphoria.” The track already had a reference to Drake buying a ring that had once belonged to Tupac, but Kendrick added a new line in the middle. “Give me Tupac’s ring back and I might give you a little respect,” he rapped at one point.

— NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) June 20, 2024

Early on in the beef, Drake had referenced Kendrick’s admiration for 2pac, even using an AI-generated voice filter to make himself sound like the late rapper on “Taylor Made Freestyle,” which was eventually taken down after Tupac’s estate threatened legal action. Kendrick referenced the ring on the original version of “euphoria.” He rapped, “Somebody had told me that you got a ring, on God, I’m ready to double the wage/I’d rather do that than let a Canadian n***a make Pac turn in his grave.”

— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) June 20, 2024

Besides “euphoria,” Kendrick also performed the diss track “6:16 in LA” for the first time with Ab-Soul, as well as “Like That.” He also welcomed other collaborators like Jay Rock, Schoolboy Q, and perhaps most notably, Dr. Dre to the stage. After performing some of Dre’s biggest hits, the N.W.A. alum stayed on stage to perform “Not Like Us” with Kendrick for the first time. The rapper closed out the show by performing the Drake diss, which has hit no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, five times in a row, with a few guests joining him along the way.

Drake and Kendrick’s beef has mostly cooled in the month since “Not Like Us” dropped. Even though many fans had declared K.Dot the winner of the rap battle, Drake had last dropped a diss track, called “The Heart Part 6” back in May.