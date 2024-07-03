Meghan Markle’s Cooking & Home Show Reportedly Completes Filming

Meghan Markle is back in the TV world! Although her Suits days are long gone, the 42-year-old’s latest cooking and home show just wrapped filming and could reach Netflix in the near future, according to a new report.

Daily Beast reported the news on Wednesday, July 3. A source told the outlet that production for the show “all went well.” Meghan has not publicly commented on the report. Previously, Meghan said that the show will “celebrate the joys of cooking & gardening, entertaining, and friendship,” in an April press release.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, signed a deal with Netflix in 2020, which is reportedly set to expire in 2025. The former royals’ first project with the streamer was their bombshell documentary, Harry & Meghan. The 39-year-old U.K. native also released his series Heart of Invictus based on the 2022 Invictus Games.

Since this isn’t Meghan’s first rodeo in the television industry, many fans have speculated whether she would ever return to Suits after some viewers rediscovered the series last year. Suits reached Netflix’s No. 1 slot for 12 weeks in late 2023. In November of that year, Meghan expressed her enthusiasm for the hype while speaking at Variety‘s “Power of Women,” calling the Suits Netflix renaissance “wild.”

“Isn’t that wild?” she began. “It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit. But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting.”

In the show, Meghan played the role of paralegal Rachel Zane. The series ran for nine seasons and concluded in 2019. Meghan left the show in 2017 after seven seasons and married Harry one year later. At the time, Meghan stepped away from acting to focus on her role as a member of the royal family. However, she and Harry made the decision to step down as working royals and moved to California in 2020. The couple share children Archie and Lilibet together.