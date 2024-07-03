Lindsay Lohan Is All Smiles in Selfie Celebrating Her 38th Birthday

Image Credit: Getty Images

Here’s some grool news for you: Lindsay Lohan just turned 38 on Tuesday!

On her Instagram, she posted a selfie of herself with a verdant background, wearing a frilly blouse and a festive birthday headband adorned with multi-colored candles. She was all smiles and she captioned the post:

“Another trip around the sun 🎂🥳🎉😘🙏 grateful for every moment and cherishing every second of everyday and all of the beautiful things life has to offer. Feeling blessed. Thank you for all of the lovely birthday wishes ☺️”

On June 27, the Mean Girls star appeared on Good Morning America and discussed her upcoming projects and life since becoming a mother. She reflected on her journey as a mother to Luai, whom she welcomed with her husband Bader Shammas last summer,

“We always move so fast, so I feel like that’s the one thing I’ve learned over time, taking time for myself and really just cherishing every moment,” Lohan said.

“I’m so grateful for every moment of it, just every second,” she said. “Every morning waking up and running to grab my son and just looking at him and when he looks me back in the eyes, I’m going to get emotional. It’s just the most beautiful. I’m just so grateful every day.”

And many fans have been just as grateful with the resurgence of Lohan on their screens.

Back in 2022, an insider mentioned that both the actor from Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and the actor from Halloween were very interested in getting the “project off the ground and in the works”, so that fans can receive highly anticipated Freaky Friday 2. Disney first confirmed a Freaky Friday sequel was in development in May 2023.

Lohan was 16 when she starred in the 2003 family comedy Freaky Friday alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, 65. In the film, the single mother and her teenage daughter switched lives with one another after receiving strange fortunes at a Chinese restaurant.

In an interview with Nightline that aired on Saturday, June 29, the former child actor said that recently returning to Walt Disney Studios to begin filming Freaky Friday 2 has made her feel quite emotional.

“It’s so many moments for me. So when I got there, I kind of felt like this essence of a little kid again.”