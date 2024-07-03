Where Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s Relationship Stands 1 Year After Their Split

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky continue to adjust to their new reality nearly one year after announcing their split to the world. Before celebrating the Fourth of July holiday in 2023, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans heard the news that the couple was breaking up after 27 years of marriage.

Nearly 12 months after the announcement, the pair continue to live separately. At the same time, both Kyle, 55, and Mauricio, 54, remain friendly and have not filed for divorce.

“I can tell you that I’m proud of our marriage. I call it a success,” Mauricio shared with USA Today in March. “Everybody wants a reason. We were kids when we met; we’re completely different people today than we were back then. And sometimes you just grow apart. The reality is there’s not one reason. It’s just life, and life sometimes separates you, and you need to make changes. I wouldn’t trade [my marriage] for anything in the world. It was the best. It was amazing. It was incredible. It was a success. And now it’s time to do something else at the moment, and we’ll see what tomorrow brings.”

In May, the couple’s breakup became more real when Mauricio moved out of the L.A. home he shared with Kyle.

“That was weird,” Kyle admitted on the May 14 episode of the “Bitch Bible” podcast. “I always knew when that day came it would feel strange, very real. I’m a mom of four, I have a busy household.”

Through all the changes, the pair have been able to peacefully reunite when it matters most. While celebrating his 54th birthday in June, Mauricio celebrated with Kyle and their daughters over dinner at Catch Steak in West Hollywood.

“Neither of us did anything that makes us hate each other,” Mauricio previously explained to USA Today. “We still love each other.”

That love, however, just looks a little different as summer continues. With Real Housewives of Beverly Hills filming a brand-new season, Kyle shared on Amazon Live that she expects to see her estranged husband participate. “I’m sure he will [appear] because you know he is obviously family,” she said.

As the pair figure out what’s next, their initial statement likely still rings true today. “While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative,” the couple wrote via Instagram on July 3, 2023. “Thank you for the love and support.”