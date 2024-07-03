Bebe Rexha Thanks ‘Everyone for Checking Up on Me’ After Concerning Social Media Posts

View gallery Image Credit: Getty Images for Pride In London

Bebe Rexha received an outpouring of support following a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), speaking out against issues in the music industry on Tuesday, July 2. The popstar, 34, shared a follow-up post where she thanked her fans for the support after speaking out. “Honestly you all have given me the strength,” she wrote in one post.

Following the series, Bebe simply asked everyone to continue to listen to her new music and support her in a post on Wednesday, July 3. “Thank you to everyone checking up on me. I’m working through these issues and fighting for what I deserve,” she wrote. “If you want to write about me please support my new music. Thank you again. Love you.”

Bebe didn’t get into the specifics of what she’s experienced in the music industry, but she did speak about experiencing backlash when trying to raise the issues. “I could bring down a BIG chunk of this industry. I AM frustrated. I Have been UNDERMINED. I’ve been so quiet for the longest time. I haven’t seen the signs even though people constantly are bringing them up and they have been SO OBVIOUS,” she wrote. “when I have spoken up I’ve been silence and PUNISHED by this industry Things must change or I’m telling ALL of my truths. The good the bad and the ugly [sic].”

After responding to a series of responses, the “I’m Good” singer explained that she was feeling motivated after meeting her English fans. “This is not just coming from a place of anger. It’s sadness. I’m sitting in my hotel room in London Crying my eyes out. I’ve felt hopeless for the longest time. I’ve been walking a lot through this city and meeting fans and they have really ignited something inside of me,” she said.

While Bebe didn’t get into specifics about what she was addressing, she has not shied away from speaking out about things that upset her in the past. Back in June, she made headlines when she called G-Eazy an “ungrateful loser” or when she tossed concertgoers from one of her shows for throwing objects at her.