Suki Waterhouse Reveals How She Met Robert Pattinson in Rare Comment About their Relationship

The 'Memoir of a Sparklemuffin' singer recalled playing a theatrical party game at a star-studded event when she first met her fiance.

July 2, 2024 1:04PM EDT
Suki Waterhouse opened up about first meeting Robert Pattinson in a new interview with British Vogue, published on Tuesday, July 2. The singer, 32, spoke about what she and the Twilight star, 38, have in common, as she made rare comments about their relationship. She also spoke a bit about how they had planned to have their daughter, who she gave birth to in March.

Suki revealed that she first crossed paths with The Batman star six years ago during a “games night” in Los Angeles, where celebrities get together and play games. She noted that stars like Al PacinoPenelope Cruz, and Javier Bardem were all in attendance the night that they met. “I was sure that I’d met him a long time ago, but he didn’t think that we had,” she told the outlet.

Suki said that they were playing the game “Werewolf,” which is sometimes called “Mafia” at the party. Given the “big characters” and “heavy hitters” taking part in the game, she said that the game was “very intense,” and people really let themselves go. “Everyone was really acting,” she said.

Suki said that given the strangeness of the ordeal, they were both uncomfortable and “started giggling at the absurdity of the whole thing.” She also admitted that they “got told off” for their laughing. “There was a director that separated us because we were laughing too much,” she said.

The Daisy Jones and the Six actress later revealed that they met a few months later, and the connection was clear. “I think Rob’s quite funny, I light up when I’m around him,” she said.

Robert and Suki have been together since 2018, but they’ve mostly kept their relationship private. In more recent months, the “Good Looking” singer has shared a few updates on her parenting experiences since giving birth to their child in March.

In the interview, she also revealed that she and Robert had thoughtfully planned their first child. “One day we looked at each other and said, ‘Well, this is as ready as we’re going to be,'” she said. “I  was like, ‘What can make more chaos?’”

