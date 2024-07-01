Victoria Beckham Shares Early Days of Romance Throwback With David Beckham: It ‘Really Was Amazing’

Image Credit: Dave Benett/ Getty Images

Victoria Beckham recalled 1997 getaway with husband David Beckham via an Instagram post made on Saturday, June 29.

“Portofino in 1997 was a very, very romantic trip. I remember how excited I was there to be there with David for the first time. The intensity of the two of us being together that 48 hours really was amazing… Kisses @DavidBeckham @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty xx,” captioned the post.

This memorable moment inspired the former Spice Girl to create a new fragrance called “Portofino ‘97.”

This post comes shortly after an alleged affair was brought up during the 49-year-old athlete’s documentary Beckham.

“It was the hardest period for us because it felt like the world was against us,” Posh admitted in the film. “Here’s the thing – we were against each other if I’m completely honest,” she added.

The former soccer player shared during the documentary “There was some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with…It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage…I think we both felt at the time that we were, not losing each other, but drowning…I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty.”

In an interview with Daily Mail, Rebecca Loos – the woman who allegedly had the affair with David – expressed what the rumors made her look like, “He is portraying himself as the victim and he’s making me look like a liar, like I’ve made up these stories… he’s the one that’s caused the suffering. He could have simply said that this was a tough time and I don’t want to talk about it,” she said.

Despite these rumors, Victoria and Beckham went on to welcome Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper into the world.