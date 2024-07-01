Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Party With Stevie Nicks & Paramore After Dublin Concert

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had a fantastic night out in The Fair City on Sunday, June 30. After wrapping up her “Eras Tour” performance at Dublin’s Avivia Stadium, the “All Too Well” singer, 34, and her boyfriend, 34, were spotted heading out to have a night at the Hacienda Bar with Stevie Nicks, who was in attendance at the show, and the members of Paramore, who have been opening the European tour leg.

The bar revealed that Taylor had stopped in with the entourage, including her boyfriend, the rock legend, the pop-punk band, and her “Eras Tour” back-up dancers and crew members, in a Facebook post. “Great to welcome Taylor Swift with all her musicians and dancers to the Hacienda last night. Special to also welcome Superbowl champion Travis Kelce, the legendary Stevie Nicks and Paramore. It was such a warm and genuinely friendly night,” the bar wrote.

While Hacienda regularly shares photos of their famous patrons on social media, the bar said that they opted to give Taylor some privacy. “We did not request our ‘usual’ Hacienda photo so as to allow Taylor and friends the chance to properly relax and enjoy their well-deserved time off,” they concluded the post with a smiley face emoji.

The Dublin stop on Taylor’s outing was made up of plenty of special moments. A cute moment when Taylor noticed Travis during the folklore/evermore section of her show went viral among Swifties. She looked over the moon as she locked eyes with Travis in the crowd.

Before performing the live debut of her song “Clara Bow,” which mentions the Fleetwood Mac singer, Taylor took some time to speak very highly of Stevie and how she’s a “mentor figure” for younger female artists. “She’s a hero of mine, and also someone that I could tell her any secret, she’d never tell anybody. She’s really helped me through so much over the years. I’m talking about Stevie Nicks,” she said.