Taylor Swift Smiles Wide as She Spots Travis Kelce in the Crowd at Dublin Concert: Watch

Taylor Swift might “make the whole place shimmer” when she walks in a room, but Travis Kelce really lights her up. Fans believed they caught the moment that Taylor, 34, saw her boyfriend, 34, in the crowd during her “Eras Tour” stop in Dublin on Sunday, June 30. While the singer was in the midst of the folklore/evermore portion of her set, she started beaming, seemingly catching sight of Travis in the crowd.

Taylor was performing the folklore cut “august,” and while she was in the middle of singing, she seemingly saw the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in the crowd. She reaches her hand out in her direction, and a huge smile can be seen flashing across Taylor’s face. She looked overjoyed to see Trav. A fan also filmed the same moment with the focus on the football player. He lifted his hands in the air and waved his fingers as the “All Too Well” singer reached in his direction.

i can’t move on from how you can see the exact moment her eyes go to the tent and she realizes he’s there 😭 pic.twitter.com/xWWtmGmFnL — line 🌙 (@nessianxx) July 1, 2024

The moment they saw each other🥹🤏🏼 pic.twitter.com/d9Zhbb0qYu — nich⸆⸉ (@sohighschooll) June 30, 2024

Prior to the Sunday night show, Travis reportedly attended his teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s wedding back in California on Saturday, June 29, according to People. Luckily, Travis was able to make both events work in his busy schedule.

The Ireland concert comes about a week after the Super Bowl winner made a surprise appearance during Taylor’s Wembley Stadium show in London. While he was seen attending all three concerts, he actually joined his girlfriend on stage for the interlude before “I Can Do It With Broken Heart.” He sported a tuxedo with some of her other back-up dancers and helped get her prepared to perform again. After the show, Taylor raved about his cameo debut in an Instagram post. “I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut,” she wrote in the caption. “Never going to forget these shows.”

Besides Travis’ cameo, the tight end’s brother Jason Kelce also attended the show with his wife Kylie Kelce. The former Philadelphia Eagles player gave a beautiful recap of the show on their New Heights podcast. “It was an awesome experience. Obviously, the Swifties make it very memorable,” he said in part. “I’ve never cried at a f**king concert, and I was literally tearing up watching those little girls—I’m about to tear up right now. It was f**king so special. It was great.”