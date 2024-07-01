 Taylor Swift Dedicates ‘Clara Bow’ to Stevie Nicks: Video – Hollywood Life

Taylor Swift Dedicates ‘Clara Bow’ Debut Performance to ‘Hero’ Stevie Nicks at Dublin ‘Eras Tour’ Show: Watch

'The Tortured Poets Department' closing song has a mention of the Fleetwood Mac singer, and Taylor Swift played the song for the first time live with Stevie Nicks in the house.

July 1, 2024 9:02AM EDT
Taylor Swift had a beautiful dedication to Stevie  Nicks for her first-ever live performance of “Clara Bow” on Sunday, June 30. The “Shake It Off” singer, 34, played the closing number from her Tortured Poets Department album at her show at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. Since the “Edge of Seventeen” rocker, 76, was in attendance for the show, Taylor dedicated the song to her during the “Surprise Songs” portion of her setlist.

Before beginning the song, Taylor sang Stevie’s praises, speaking about how she’s been a strong force in the music industry for young artists. “A friend of mine is here, who is watching the show, who has really been one of the reasons why I—or any female artist gets to do what we get to do. She’s paved the way for us,” she said. “She’s mentored so many artists that you don’t even know she’s doing it. She’s become friends with so many female artists just to become a guiding hand. I can’t tell you how rare that is.”

Before revealing that she was speaking about the Fleetwood Mac singer, Taylor spoke about her own friendship with Stevie. “She’s a hero of mine, and also someone that I could tell her any secret, she’d never tell anybody,” she said. “She’s really helped me through so much over the years. I’m talking about Stevie Nicks.”

Quite a few fans also filmed Stevie’s reaction to the dedication, as well as other moments for the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman in the crowd during the Dublin show. Stevie rocked a dark outfit, and a black face mask, as she sat in the VIP section of the crowd. She also appeared to be filming Taylor when she gave her introduction.

The dedication to Stevie was extra special as the song that Taylor played has a reference to the rocker. In one verse of “Clara Bow” Taylor sings, “You look like Stevie Nicks/In ’75, the hair and lips/Crowd goes wild at her fingertips/Half moonshine, a full eclipse.”

