Justin Timberlake Seemingly Jokes About DWI Arrest During Boston Concert

Justin Timberlake had a rough month in June, but that doesn’t mean he can’t crack a joke about it. During the 43-year-old’s recent performance in Boston, he seemingly referred to his DWI arrest, according to several fan-captured social media videos.

“So uh, is there anyone here tonight that is driving?” Justin asked, before quickly adding, “No, I’m just kidding.” The audience cheered in response before he followed up by asking if this was anyone’s first time attending a Forget Tomorrow World tour show.

Justin was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons on June 19. According to the Sag Harbor Police Department, the “Cry Me a River” hitmaker was pulled over after allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign and failing to stay in his lane while behind the wheel. After refusing to take a Breathalyzer test, Justin was arrested and taken into police custody.

After news broke of his arrest, a report surfaced claiming that Justin’s arresting officer didn’t recognize him at first, even after Justin reportedly said that the arrest would “ruin the tour.”

#JustinTimberlake JOKES about his drunk driving arrest! I don’t find this funny. U? Saturday night. Boston. pic.twitter.com/Sg9beEkucg — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) June 30, 2024

Hours later, he was released and carried on with his world tour later that week by performing in Chicago, then back in New York City. Justin’s lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., provided a statement to Hollywood Life regarding the NSYNC band member’s arrest.

“I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney’s office,” the attorney said in the statement. “I look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations.”

Justin is reportedly expected to be back in court on July 26 regarding the charges. That week, he is also scheduled to be in Poland for the international leg of his tour.

Days after his arrest, the “Mirrors” crooner broke his silence on the situation during his performance in Chicago. Calling the week “tough,” Justin said to his fans, “We’ve been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights and, uh, it’s been a tough week. But you’re here. I’m here … I know I’m hard to love sometimes, but you keep loving me right back. Thank you so much.”