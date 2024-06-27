 Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Step Out for Rare Date – Hollywood Life

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Step Out for Rare Date Following Split Rumors

The couple were seen at the Summer Solstice Celebration in Pennsylvania three months after Megan confirmed that she and MGK had ended their engagement.

June 27, 2024 12:37PM EDT
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox
Image Credit: Getty Images

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly‘s twin flame status is still burning. Three months after the Till Death actress, 38, confirmed that she and the “My Ex’s Best Friend” artist, 34, ended their engagement, the duo stepped out for a rare date earlier this week.

During their latest outing, Megan was seen wearing a black striped blazer dress, fishnet tights and matching high heels at the Summer Solstice Celebration in Pennsylvania, according to photos published by Page Six on Thursday, June 27. For his part, MGK donned an all-black suit, matching Megan for the outing.

In other photos published by the outlet, Megan and MGK — who have been dating since 2020 — were spotted walking around the Nemacolin resort venue and chatting with other guests.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Getty Images

Megan and MGK’s day out comes three months after the Jennifer’s Body star revealed on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that she and the award-winning rapper called off their engagement. The duo previously announced that MGK had popped the big question in 2022.

While speaking with podcast host Alex Cooper in March, Megan explained how, despite ending their engagement, the actress will “always been connected” to MGK “somehow.”

“I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se,” Megan noted. “What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul,’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what. I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow.”

Megan apparently added more to the fuel to breakup speculation in April during an interview with E! News. The Transformers actress shared a video from her interview to Instagram, advising fans, “Just learn a skill or develop a hobby and do not waste your energy on boys. All they’re gonna [sic] do is drain you. … Just move on. Invest in yourself.”

Nevertheless, fans noticed that MGK showed his support for Megan’s statement, as he commented under her video by writing, “PREACH.”

Moreover, Megan celebrated MGK’s birthday the following month, as seen in an Instagram carousel post that the “My Bloody Valentine” singer shared.

