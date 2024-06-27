Kevin Costner Addresses ‘Crushing’ Christine Baumgartner Divorce: ‘It Hurt’

Kevin Costner is looking back on his divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner. During his Thursday, June 27, appearance on CBS Mornings, the 69-year-old Yellowstone alum opened up about their split, calling it a “crushing moment.”

“It’s powerful and it hurt,” he admitted, before pointing out that, as a dad, he had “no choice” but to move on with his life for the sake of his children. Kevin and Christine, 50, share kids Cayden, Hayes and Grace together. Additionally, the actor shares adult children Annie, Lily and Joe with ex-wife Cindy Silva, and he shares son Liam with ex Bridget Rooney.

“So, I can’t wilt like a daisy,” Kevin added, explaining why he wants to remain strong for his kids. “I have to go forward, I have to continue to be who I am and keep a special eye on who they are.”

The Field of Dreams actor and the handbag designer split in mid-2023 and were embroiled in a messy divorce for months. The exes went back and forth in a legal battle over their finances. Christine initially requested almost $250,000 per month in child support from Kevin, but a judge determined that he would be responsible for paying more than $63,000 per month, which was less than half of what she wanted.

Over the summer of 2023, the pair argued over spousal support payments and their prenuptial agreement. Not only that, but they even fought over who would keep household items, including silverware. Christine was also ordered to leave the compound that she shared with Kevin, and he reportedly decreased her credit card limit.

By September 2023, they settled their divorce and finalized it earlier this year in February.

Despite the brutal legal battle, Kevin recently called Christine a “good partner [and a] good mother” during a recent interview with PEOPLE.

“[We] just weren’t able to go the distance,” he said about his past marriage in the interview that was published on June 19. “What I can say is I’ve had an amazing life. I’ve been bruised, but I’ve had an amazing life and I’m grateful for that.”