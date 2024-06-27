 Kevin Costner Addresses ‘Crushing’ Christine Baumgartner Divorce – Hollywood Life

Kevin Costner Addresses ‘Crushing’ Christine Baumgartner Divorce: ‘It Hurt’

The 'Yellowstone' alum described his divorce as a 'crushing moment' and admitted that it 'hurt' him.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 27, 2024 6:00PM EDT
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner
View gallery
Kevin Costner's Wife Christine Baumgartner gets some LOVE therapy while shopping without her wedding ring at Loveworn in Santa Barbara Thursday. Christine went shopping at a surf shop, an art gallery and Loveworn clothing store before grabbing a smoothie in Hope Ranch. 04 May 2023 Pictured: Christine Baumgartner. Photo credit: Garrett Press / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA976926_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, The Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2022
Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner 'Yellowstone' TV show, Season 2 Premiere Party, Los Angeles, USA - 30 May 2019
Image Credit: Getty Images

Kevin Costner is looking back on his divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner. During his Thursday, June 27, appearance on CBS Mornings, the 69-year-old Yellowstone alum opened up about their split, calling it a “crushing moment.”

“It’s powerful and it hurt,” he admitted, before pointing out that, as a dad, he had “no choice” but to move on with his life for the sake of his children. Kevin and Christine, 50, share kids Cayden, Hayes and Grace together. Additionally, the actor shares adult children Annie, Lily and Joe with ex-wife Cindy Silva, and he shares son Liam with ex Bridget Rooney

“So, I can’t wilt like a daisy,” Kevin added, explaining why he wants to remain strong for his kids. “I have to go forward, I have to continue to be who I am and keep a special eye on who they are.”

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner
Getty Images

The Field of Dreams actor and the handbag designer split in mid-2023 and were embroiled in a messy divorce for months. The exes went back and forth in a legal battle over their finances. Christine initially requested almost $250,000 per month in child support from Kevin, but a judge determined that he would be responsible for paying more than $63,000 per month, which was less than half of what she wanted.

Over the summer of 2023, the pair argued over spousal support payments and their prenuptial agreement. Not only that, but they even fought over who would keep household items, including silverware. Christine was also ordered to leave the compound that she shared with Kevin, and he reportedly decreased her credit card limit.

By September 2023, they settled their divorce and finalized it earlier this year in February.

Despite the brutal legal battle, Kevin recently called Christine a “good partner [and a] good mother” during a recent interview with PEOPLE.

“[We] just weren’t able to go the distance,” he said about his past marriage in the interview that was published on June 19. “What I can say is I’ve had an amazing life. I’ve been bruised, but I’ve had an amazing life and I’m grateful for that.”

ad