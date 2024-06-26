Justin Bieber Cradles Wife Hailey Bieber’s Baby Bump in New PDA Photo

The countdown to baby Bieber is officially on! Justin Bieber got the internet excited when he shared new photos of his pregnant wife, Hailey Bieber, enjoying a vacation before their first child arrives.

“Baby bieber we’re so excited for you! 🤰🏻🍼,” Justin, 30, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, June 25, while sharing a carousel of photo memories.

While the pictures of flowers and a golf course definitely create a relaxing vibe, it’s the “Peaches” singer’s latest PDA photo with Hailey, 27, that has fans excited. While enjoying a boat ride, Justin cradled his wife’s baby bump as they kissed under the sun.

For the romantic moment, Justin sported a life vest with swim trunks and a Balenciaga hat. As for Hailey, she opted for a classic black bikini with a trucker hat and gold necklace.

“Hi baby bieber,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Another user wrote, “The most beautiful family.”

Back in May, the couple first confirmed they were expecting a baby. In their announcement, Justin and Hailey shared a video of their vow renewal in Hawaii, led by their pastor Judah Smith. The footage captured the Rhode Skin founder in a lacy Saint Laurent dress that showed off her baby bump, while Justin gave her a kiss as they posed for maternity photos on a grassy hillside.

According to PEOPLE, Hailey was six months along at the time of her announcement and wanted to keep the news private for a period of time.

“It was just the best day for them,” a source told the publication. “They have both been very emotional about it. They feel so blessed. They’ve also felt very protective of the baby from the moment they found out.”

Since their announcement, the couple has documented date nights including a trip to a Billie Eilish concert and a getaway to Japan. While the memories may appear lavish to some, Hailey proved she’s just like any other mom-to-be when she admitted via social media to being in lower back pain.

As for pregnancy cravings, it’s safe to say the model loves some spice. “Currently my biggest craving,” Hailey wrote via her Instagram Stories on May 15 with a picture of her meal. “Egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce. And no, you’re not allowed to judge!!”