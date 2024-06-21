Luke Combs Tearfully Recalls Missing the Birth of His Second Son: ‘It Sucked’

Image Credit: Getty Images

Luke Combs puts his family above everything, including his career. During a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the 32-year-old country music singer detailed a difficult moment for him while he was on tour — being absent for the birth of his son Beau, whom he shares with wife Nicole Hocking.

“I’ll never forget the craziest day, probably, in my life, close to it,” the “Fast Car” artist began. “One of the best and one of the worst days in my life at the same time was, interestingly enough, and it’s so hard to wrap my mind around it. I wake up in the morning, I’m in Sydney, Australia, in a hotel room, and we’re on tour in Australia.”

Luke went on to recall the full day, noting that he got a text from his wife, which read, “I’m so sorry, I really tried to not have the baby while you’re gone.”

While fighting back tears, the father of two — who also shares son Tex with Nicole — noted that it was “really hard” for him to process everything at the time.

“It sucked because he was born on August 15th in the States. I got to see him be born, which was awesome,” Luke added, seemingly referring to the FaceTime call he was on with his wife. “He wasn’t born yet, but my wife went, she texted me on the way to the hospital, and he was two and a half weeks early and I was supposed to be home and I wasn’t. … That was real hard to do and I haven’t really told anybody that.”

Fortunately, Nicole’s mother was around to help her, which Luke noted he was “very thankful” for. Nevertheless, the memory is a “defining moment” to the “Beautiful Crazy” singer because it “sums up, in a lot of ways, some of the bad parts of the music business — the leaving and your schedule’s crazy and you’re traveling all over the place.”

Since the memory is difficult, Like pointed out that he “didn’t cover” it “too much in this album because it’s really hard for me to deal with.”