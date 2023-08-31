Luke Combs & Wife Nicole Hocking Welcome 2nd Child: ‘Welcome To The World’

Luke Combs has become a dad of two! The country star and his wife Nicole Hocking shared the sweet news via Instagram on Thursday evening, August 31. The video showed a blanket, baby cap from a hospital, and pacifier, as a pair of hands wrote out the baby’s name: Beau Lee Combs. In the background of the emotional clip, Cory Asbury’s “These Are The Days” played. “8.15.2023 – Beau Lee Combs. Welcome to the world. We couldn’t love you more,” they captioned the joint post, indicating their little one actually joined the family two weeks earlier!

Fans couldn’t contain themselves and took to the comments thread to congratulate the couple. “I thought you must’ve had him because you haven’t been on social media. Congratulations. Love the name,” wrote a follower, while another remarked, “This is the best baby announcement ever!! So simple so down home.” A third gushed, “I cannot I cannot I cannot I cannot I cannot I cannot I cannot I cannot. Congratulations to both of you. 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 enjoy the moments,” alongside a red heart emoji.

Luke and the blonde beauty tied the proverbial knot on August 1, 2020. “Yesterday was the best day of my life,” Luke admitted via Instagram a day later. “I got to marry my best friend. I love you Nicole Hocking. Here’s to forever.” They later welcomed their first child, son, Tex Lawrence Combs, in June 2022.

Luke couldn’t help but enthuse via the social media platform about the beginning of their family at the time. “[We] are over the moon in love with this little guy,” he wrote. “Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good.”

As it turns out, Tex was named after Luke’s beloved great uncle Tex and Nicole’s dad Lawrence. Though they haven’t divulged where Beau’s name might have been derived, they have spoken about parenthood before. “Two under two is gonna be interesting,” he told Entertainement Tonight in May.

He also added the little duo would have each other. “And the one day it’ll be two of ’em, right?” He said. “It’s not much time to worry about anything when you got a 10-month-old at home.”