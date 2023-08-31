Luke Combs & Wife Nicole Hocking Welcome 2nd Child: ‘Welcome To The World’

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking are now parents of two sons! Learn about the birth of their newest little one here.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 31, 2023 11:06PM EDT
Luke Combs and wife Nicole
View gallery
Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs 53rd Annual CMA Awards, Arrivals, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, USA - 13 Nov 2019
Luke Combs, Nicole Hocking CMT Music Awards, Arrivals, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, USA - 05 Jun 2019
(L-R) Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs attend the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 7, 2019. The show will broadcast live on CBS. Academy of Country Music Awards 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States - 07 Apr 2019
Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Luke Combs has become a dad of two! The country star and his wife Nicole Hocking shared the sweet news via Instagram on Thursday evening, August 31. The video showed a blanket, baby cap from a hospital, and pacifier, as a pair of hands wrote out the baby’s name: Beau Lee Combs. In the background of the emotional clip, Cory Asbury’s “These Are The Days” played. “8.15.2023 – Beau Lee Combs. Welcome to the world. We couldn’t love you more,” they captioned the joint post, indicating their little one actually joined the family two weeks earlier!

Fans couldn’t contain themselves and took to the comments thread to congratulate the couple. “I thought you must’ve had him because you haven’t been on social media. Congratulations. Love the name,” wrote a follower, while another remarked, “This is the best baby announcement ever!! So simple so down home.” A third gushed, “I cannot I cannot I cannot I cannot I cannot I cannot I cannot I cannot. Congratulations to both of you. 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 enjoy the moments,” alongside a red heart emoji.

Luke and the blonde beauty tied the proverbial knot on August 1, 2020. “Yesterday was the best day of my life,” Luke admitted via Instagram a day later. “I got to marry my best friend. I love you Nicole Hocking. Here’s to forever.” They later welcomed their first child, son, Tex Lawrence Combs, in June 2022.

Luke couldn’t help but enthuse via the social media platform about the beginning of their family at the time. “[We] are over the moon in love with this little guy,” he wrote. “Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good.”

Luke Combs and wife Nicole
Shutterstock

As it turns out, Tex was named after Luke’s beloved great uncle Tex and Nicole’s dad Lawrence. Though they haven’t divulged where Beau’s name might have been derived, they have spoken about parenthood before. “Two under two is gonna be interesting,” he told Entertainement Tonight in May.

He also added the little duo would have each other. “And the one day it’ll be two of ’em, right?” He said. “It’s not much time to worry about anything when you got a 10-month-old at home.”

ad