Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Son Rocky Had ‘Fluid in His Lungs’ Before Fetal Surgery

Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her son Rocky’s emergency fetal surgery during her pregnancy on the episode of The Kardashians that dropped on Thursday, June 20. The reality star, 45, shed some light on why her and Travis Barker’s son needed the emergency surgery before she gives birth in the episode. She spoke about how uncommon the condition is and how lucky she and Travis, 48, were that he had a successful surgery.

In the episode’s confessional, Kourtney reflected on her pregnancy, and she looked back on the “terrifying scare” that the emergency surgery gave them. “Baby Rocky had to have fetal surgery for fluid in his lung,” she said, via People. “It’s super rare, that this [is] the condition that he had but it’s also super rare and lucky that we caught it. And thank you, God, for this successful surgery. I’m honestly just so grateful, I have no words.”

Afterward, Kourtney talked about the power of positive thinking and cited the documentary Heal as part of the inspiration for her. She credited it with helping make sure the rest of her pregnancy went smoothly. “I started talking to the baby every day, saying my prayers, and after I had that mindset shift, the fluid was completely gone and we had not one single problem after,” she said.

Kourtney had the health scare in September 2023, shortly before giving birth to Rocky. This wasn’t the first time that the Lemme co-founder has opened up about the scare on The Kardashians. She shed some more light into what was going on in an episode in May, where she said that there was “a hole in the amniotic sac,” which led the doctors to go in for surgery.

Shortly after the procedure, Kourtney took to social media to thank her doctors and loved ones for helping her and supporting her through the scary time. “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she wrote.