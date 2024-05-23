Kourtney Kardashian Reveals What Led to Baby Rocky’s Emergency Fetal Surgery

Kourtney Kardashian opened up about the emergency fetal surgery she underwent during her pregnancy in the premiere of season 5 of The Kardashians on Thursday, May 23.

“We had planned a scan at home, so that all the kids could see the baby,” the 45-year-old said during the latest episode. “The doctor who will come to the house to do the scan is a high-risk doctor, who’s really detailed and thorough at looking for everything. And something caught his eye where he wanted me to see a couple specialists.”

After a few check ups, the media personality learned that she needed to undergo an operation for Rocky. She recalled these moments as “terrifying” and “stressful.”

During this time, Kourtney’s husband, Travis Barker, had left for a tour with his band, Blink-182, which left Kourtney to search for help from mom Kris Jenner. “The thing that was awful was his WiFi was broken on the plane,” she shared. “I was sending him updates, and my mom was sending him updates. He couldn’t get anything and he kept checking, like every two hours on the plane, ‘Can you reset the WiFi?’” Once the 48-year-old singer landed, she was already in the hospital.

“There’s a hole in the amniotic sac from where they had to go into the surgery,” stated the reality star on her then-recovery. “So, I’m not allowed to drive. I’m not allowed to stand for more than 20 minutes. I’m really not leaving the house.”

Despite the health scare, the couple remains thankful for the outcome. “I just feel so grateful that how everything played out and for the doctors that really helped make the best decisions that really saved our baby,” Kourtney expressed. “After this happened, I was like, ‘God’s got this. We’re good. This is a miracle and we’re just going to be super positive.'”

The eldest Kardashian tied the knot with the rock band member in 2022 in a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California, but celebrated with a wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy. Since then, she welcomed her baby boy with the musician in November 2023.

Though Kourtney struggled with her IVF journey, she and Travis now happily parent Rocky and their children from previous marriages. Kourtney shares three kids – Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, and Reign Disick – with ex Scott Disick. Travis is the parent of Landon Barker and Alabama Barker, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and is a father figure to Atiana De La Hoya, whose biological parents are Oscar De La Hoya and Shanna.