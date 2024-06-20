Howie Mandel Says Wife ‘Took Gummies’ Before Bloody Las Vegas Incident: ‘She Wasn’t Drunk’

Howie Mandel will never forget this wild night in Las Vegas. The America’s Got Talent judge set the record straight on how his wife, Terry Mandel, ended up bleeding in the famous city during a recent couple’s trip.

“First of all, she wasn’t drunk,” Howie, 68, said on the Tuesday, June 18, episode of TMZ Live. “She’s so worried that people are going to intervene. She doesn’t have an alcohol problem. I’m going to tell you the truth. She took gummies. It’s not an alcohol problem. She was on pot.”

The clarification comes one day after Howie appeared on Live With Kelly and Mark and shared a story about his wife getting injured while in Sin City. While staying at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Howie recalled waking up to his wife injured and bleeding in their room.

“I wake up, I turn on the light and I look around the bed,” he recalled to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on June 17. “She’s in the corner face down. I didn’t know she cut her head. Blood is pooling. I freaked out. I picked her up. I put her on the bed. There’s blood everywhere. I went and grabbed all the towels. All the towels are covered with blood.”

After calling the front desk for emergency assistance, Howie received a visit from security outside his door.

“Within a second, they bang on the door,” the comedian recalled. “I open the door, I’m standing there in my underpants. I open the door and there’s 10 security people there. … I see people taking pictures of blood on the floor.”

Ultimately, Howie was able to take his wife to the hospital to treat her broken cheek. In addition, security determined that the TV host was not responsible for his wife’s injuries.

“In the middle of the night, she got up and I don’t know where she was headed. But she headed into the wall,” he explained. “She fell and hit the wainscoting. I know that because I watch HGTV.”

Today, Terry is “doing well” and able to laugh about the incident that could only happen in Las Vegas. “She’s recovered,” Howie added. “There is not a scar. She’s beautiful.”