Howie Mandel Wants to Set Up Fellow ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Sofia Vergara on a Date

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Sofía Vergara has a wingman, and it’s her fellow America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel. The 67-year-old television personality revealed in a new interview that he wants to set up the Modern Family alum, 51, on an online dating service. Sofía’s newly single status has become a large topic on AGT following her separation from ex-husband Joe Manganiello.

“I think she’s great for everyone. I love Sofía Vergara,” Howie gushed while speaking with PEOPLE on October 11. “I find her incredibly, first — in no particular order — beautiful, smart, funny. … I scream it from the rooftops. Sometimes, people think that’s inappropriate, other people, not Sofía. She doesn’t get mad at me.”

The former Deal or No Deal host added that he wants to put Sofía “on [the dating service] JDate” and that she “deserves to be with somebody ASAP.”

Howie has made multiple statements about Sofía’s dating life on the reality competition series. In August, he joked that the Chef actress was “in the market” for a new suitor. The following month, the former game show host jokingly asked her whether she saw “anybody in the audience tonight that [she was] interested in.” In response, Sofía said, “That’s it!” and walked off stage.

Though Howie received some backlash for his on-air comments, he defended his jokes during an interview with Extra.

“People were online saying, ‘Too soon.’ I think as soon as you’re available, it’s never too soon. She’s fresh, people,” the Canada’s Got Talent judge noted. “People thought that was mean and insensitive. If you watched Sofía, she screamed after she came over to me and thought it was funny. She said, ‘Yes,’ so she’s got a great sense of humor, and I wouldn’t do anything to hurt a fellow — a friend first — and a fellow coworker.”

Howie then admitted that the New Year’s Eve star “doesn’t need [his] help” in finding a new man.

“I believe that she’ll be fending them off,” he added. “I mean, she is a great friend, a brilliant person, businessperson, a powerhouse, an amazing sense of humor. She checks every box. So, whoever ends up with Sofía is going to be really, really lucky [sic].” Howie concluded that he wants to “try and [set her up with someone] by the end of the season.”

In July, Sofía’s estranged husband, Joe, 46, filed for divorce from her following seven years of marriage. In his court documents, the Magic Mike actor cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation. Since then, Joe has been casually dating actress Caitlin O’Connor after reportedly meeting her at a party.